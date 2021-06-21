Cameroon: Lions Draw Against Marseille

20 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The game served as warm up for the Lions prior to the showdown against Algeria next Sunday.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon played a one-all draw against the French division one side, Olympique Marseille yesterday October 5, 2016 in a friendly match at the La Commanderie stadium in France. The match served as warm up for the indomitable Lions ahead of their showdown against Algeria next Sunday counting for the first day of play of the qualifying series for the World Cup in Russia in 2018. The score offers a glimmer of hope for Cameroon who have been in camp since Sunday October 2nd in Malmort to prepare for the encounter against Algeria.

Meanwhile, there have been some slight changes on the initial squad of 26 players called to camp by head coach, Hugo Broos as Moise Pouaty was dropped from the squad for administrative reasons and replaced by Guy Roland Assembe. After sustaining an injury, Jacques Zoua was equally replaced by Ndi Danny while Clinton Njie has also been substituted by Ndip Tambe after the newly recruited Olympique Marseille player sustained an injury during a training session.

According to the programme of the Lions, there will be a light training session today in the morning followed by an intense one in the afternoon. The squad will watch the videos of the past matches of the Algerian national football team later in the evening at 9 p.m. and there will be one more training session on Friday morning before the team leaves for Algeria on Friday October 7. The match is scheduled to take place at the Blida stadium on Sunday October 9. The match will be the first in a series as Cameroon is expected to also face Nigeria and Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

