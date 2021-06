Tunis/Tunisia — 33,954 COVID-19 vaccines (20,374 first shots and 13,580 second shots) had been administered on June 19, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

Thus, the total number of vaccines given since the launch of the national jab drive last March has risen to 1,551,849 (1,147,282 first shots and 404,567 second shots).

The number of people registered on the national vaccination platform Evax.tn reached 2,552,466 on Sunday at 12.30 pm.