Tunisia: Alarming Epidemiological Situation in Zaghouan, General Lockdown to Be Imposed

Tunis/Tunisia — A general lockdown will be imposed in Zaghouan, Kairouan and Siliana governorates, in line with the government's decision, Zaghouan Governor Salah Mtiraoui said Sunday.

The epidemiological situation is alarming with an accelerated spread of the virus, the rising number of deaths and the high level of positive tests and confirmed infections (reaching over 400 for each 100,000 inhabitants), the same source explained.

Consultations are on with the various stakeholders at the central and local levels with a view to ensuring a better implementation of this decision, in accordance with decree 9 of 2020.

This measure will be submitted to the local committee to combat coronavirus, scheduled for June 22 at the governorate seat, to be attended by Director General of the National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya.