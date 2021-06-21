Tunisia: Alarming Epidemiological Situation in Zaghouan, General Lockdown to Be Imposed

20 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A general lockdown will be imposed in Zaghouan, Kairouan and Siliana governorates, in line with the government's decision, Zaghouan Governor Salah Mtiraoui said Sunday.

The epidemiological situation is alarming with an accelerated spread of the virus, the rising number of deaths and the high level of positive tests and confirmed infections (reaching over 400 for each 100,000 inhabitants), the same source explained.

Consultations are on with the various stakeholders at the central and local levels with a view to ensuring a better implementation of this decision, in accordance with decree 9 of 2020.

This measure will be submitted to the local committee to combat coronavirus, scheduled for June 22 at the governorate seat, to be attended by Director General of the National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X