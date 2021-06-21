Tunisia: Covid-19 - Death Toll Spikes in Beja

Tunis/Tunisia — 11 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Beja governorate in the past three days, taking the death toll to 260.

390 infections were also recorded, including 261 in Beja City and surroundings.

This period has been the most dangerous since the outbreak of the pandemic, Local Health Director Ilyes Ammar stated to TAP.

The local hospitals in Beja and Amdoun have accommodated more than 120% of the intake capacity of coronavirus patients during the last two weeks.

The infection caseload has so far reached 8,748 from 23,224 conducted tests, the Local Health Directorate said.