Tunisia: Covid-19 - Baccalaureate Applicant Tests Positive in Medenine, Epidemiological Situation Stable

Tunis/Tunisia — A baccalaureate applicant from Zarzis delegation has tested positive to COVID-19 and will be taken to the mandatory quarantine centre in Mahdia to continue his tests, Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayd Al Anz said, specifying that this is the first infection among baccalaureate applicants.

The infection caseload in the region currently stands at 16,150 and the death toll at 650.

The Medenine governorate is not concerned by the general lockdown decision as announced by the government on Saturday, Al Anz said.

The number of infections is less than 50 for each 100,000 inhabitants, he explained.

The situation is not dangerous but vigilance is required and it is necessary to register on the national vaccination platform Evax, he indicated.