Egypt: Sisi Endorses Bill On Ummrah Portal

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has endorsed a 2021 bill to launch an Egyptian portal for Ummrah (Lesser Pilgrimage) trips.

The ratified bill was published in the official gazette on Sunday 20/6/2021 and stipulated that articles of the new law should address applicants for Ummrah visas, while taking into consideration rules imposed by Saudi Arabia.

Under the new law, travel agencies should pay refundable temporary insurance for Ummrah trips they organize.

Airlines and maritime and land transport companies should verify information of each pilgrim through the portal before their actual departure.