Egypt: Sisi Endorses Bill On Ummrah Portal

20 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has endorsed a 2021 bill to launch an Egyptian portal for Ummrah (Lesser Pilgrimage) trips.

The ratified bill was published in the official gazette on Sunday 20/6/2021 and stipulated that articles of the new law should address applicants for Ummrah visas, while taking into consideration rules imposed by Saudi Arabia.

Under the new law, travel agencies should pay refundable temporary insurance for Ummrah trips they organize.

Airlines and maritime and land transport companies should verify information of each pilgrim through the portal before their actual departure.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X