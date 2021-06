President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has endorsed a 2021 bill on job occupancy.

Articles of the new law should be applied to employees at the administrative body, such as ministries, local units and general authorities, as well as public sector and state-owned companies.

Job occupants at those departments should undergo a sudden blood test for drugs to make sure they do not do narcotics.

Sisi's decision was published in the official gazette Sunday.