Egypt: Planning Ministry - 585 Developmental Projects Worth Egp 35,3 Billion Finalized in Cairo

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed said on Sunday 20/6/2021 the ministry is done with the implementation of 585 projects in Cairo in the housing, electricity, transportation, irrigation, local development and education domains at a total cost of EGP 35.3 billion.

A "Citizen follow-up in the Governorates" report featured an inventory of ventures fully completed within the period between (2018/2019-2019-2020) and linked them to sustainable development goals.

The report sheds light on the State's efforts to implement projects within the framework of the 2nd goal: "Eliminate hunger, provide food security, improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture", the 4th goal: "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all", the 7th goal: "Ensuring universal access to modern, regular and sustainable energy services at an affordable cost" and the 9th goal: "Establishing resilient infrastructure, stimulating inclusive sustainable industrialization, and encouraging innovation."

Meantime, efforts to attain the 11th goal of sustainable development: "Making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable", along with striking the 13th goal: "Take urgent measures to combat climate change and its impacts" figured high on the report.

A number of ventures carried out as part of local development programs were included in the report covering various sectors as (security, traffic, firefighting, providing essential equipment for local service units).

According to the minister, Cairo will restore more of its glory within the coming period as work is underway to put into effect a number of projects in the transport, tourism, archeology, public services and utilities spheres, in line with the great progress being achieved in projects implemented in new cities and the New Administrative Capital (NAC).