Egypt: Planning Ministry - 585 Developmental Projects Worth Egp 35,3 Billion Finalized in Cairo

20 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Saeed said on Sunday 20/6/2021 the ministry is done with the implementation of 585 projects in Cairo in the housing, electricity, transportation, irrigation, local development and education domains at a total cost of EGP 35.3 billion.

A "Citizen follow-up in the Governorates" report featured an inventory of ventures fully completed within the period between (2018/2019-2019-2020) and linked them to sustainable development goals.

The report sheds light on the State's efforts to implement projects within the framework of the 2nd goal: "Eliminate hunger, provide food security, improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture", the 4th goal: "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all", the 7th goal: "Ensuring universal access to modern, regular and sustainable energy services at an affordable cost" and the 9th goal: "Establishing resilient infrastructure, stimulating inclusive sustainable industrialization, and encouraging innovation."

Meantime, efforts to attain the 11th goal of sustainable development: "Making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable", along with striking the 13th goal: "Take urgent measures to combat climate change and its impacts" figured high on the report.

A number of ventures carried out as part of local development programs were included in the report covering various sectors as (security, traffic, firefighting, providing essential equipment for local service units).

According to the minister, Cairo will restore more of its glory within the coming period as work is underway to put into effect a number of projects in the transport, tourism, archeology, public services and utilities spheres, in line with the great progress being achieved in projects implemented in new cities and the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X