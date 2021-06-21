Tunisia: Kairouan, Siliana, Zaghouan and Beja Targeted By General Lockdown - Prime Ministry

20 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Prime Ministry on Sunday released the list of governorates targeted by the general lockdown, namely Kairouan, Siliana, Zaghouan and Beja. It said that the infection rate in these regions exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days, according to an updated data until June 19.

The Prime Minister instructed the governors to ensure the implementation of all measures related to the general health lockdown, as mentioned in the Prime Minister's Decree No. 2020-9 of April 17, 2020, on the repression of curfew violations, traffic restrictions, full lockdown and measures taken against people infected or suspected of being infected by COVID-19, the press release points out.

The PM also called on the governors to issue a detailed decision of the measures and exceptions made in this regard and to report to him daily on the situation.

