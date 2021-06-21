Tunisia: General Lockdown Decreed in North Beja, South Beja and Amdoun

20 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A one-week general lockdown (June 21-27) has been decreed in 3 delegations in Beja governorate, namely North Beja, South Beja and Amdoun.

This decision was taken by the Beja governor following the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the governorate with over 400 infections for 100,000 inhabitants.

Banning gatherings, cultural activities and family ceremonies, and closing souks and shops, except for those selling food are also among the measures taken to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Travel to and from these delegations is also banned, except for students sitting for national exams.

