Egypt: AfDB Approves €83 Million for Egypt

21 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved an €83 million loan to finance the second phase of Egypt's Electricity and Green Growth Support Program.

The funding is part of the bank's budget support to the Egyptian government to strengthen its electricity infrastructure, which is expected to bolster the private sector and accelerate recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. The program seeks to enhance the power sector's financial sustainability, governance and operations.

According to a statement, it will also advance the provision of clean, reliable energy to drive green growth.

Egypt's successful reforms in the sector have led to greater private investment in utility-scale renewable energy projects.

"Egypt's Vision 2030 instills the sustainability ethos across all sectors. Energy and electricity are amongst the top sectors in Egypt's International Development Cooperation's portfolio, pushing towards a green reform," said Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al Mashat.

"With 2021 being the year of private sector engagement, the Electricity and Green Growth Support Program will contribute towards sustainable growth and job creation and catalyse the development of Egyptian private entities," she added.

The Bank's Deputy Director General for the North Africa Region, Malinne Blomberg, said the AfDB continues to actively engage with the Egyptian government and private sector companies to support the country's medium-term development plan and economic reforms, with a particular focus on economic infrastructure such as energy, transport, water and sanitation, as well as industrialisation.

