Tunis/Tunisia — A general health lockdown has been imposed in Zaghouan governorate starting Sunday at midnight, Zaghouan Governor Salah Mtiraoui announced Sunday.

A 5pm-to-5am curfew has also been decreed, he said, adding that the local committee to combat coronavirus will take the necessary measures according to the development of the epidemiological situation in the governorate.

Schools and the relevant administrations and structures are not affected by the general lockdown.