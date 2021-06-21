Tunisia: Covid-19 - Infection Rate in Gafsa Below National Level - Minister

20 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 infection rate in Gafsa is below the national level, Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said Sunday.

The Metlaoui delegation has reported a rise in infections compared to the other delegations, causing overcrowding at the local hospital's COVID-19 ward, he indicated in a statement to the media.

"The Health Ministry is endeavouring to take measures aimed to break the infection chain, in a bid to avoid overburdening health facilities," he stated, specifying that the governorate counts 100 oxygen-fitted beds and 6 intensive care beds.

The Health Ministry's teams had been dispatched to some governorates, notably in Kairouan and Kebili to assess the epidemiological situation and take urgent measures, the minister said.

New jab centres will be set up in Gafsa, he specified.

7,961 infections and 517 fatalities have been reported in Gafsa since March 2020 till June 17, 2021.

The governorate has however reported 7,040 recoveries, against 404 active virus carriers.

On the occasion of the minister's visit, the Gafsa local hospital took delivery of 12 ambulances as part of the health programme and 1818 solidarity programme.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X