Tunisia: Covid-19 - Infection Rate in Gafsa Below National Level - Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 infection rate in Gafsa is below the national level, Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said Sunday.

The Metlaoui delegation has reported a rise in infections compared to the other delegations, causing overcrowding at the local hospital's COVID-19 ward, he indicated in a statement to the media.

"The Health Ministry is endeavouring to take measures aimed to break the infection chain, in a bid to avoid overburdening health facilities," he stated, specifying that the governorate counts 100 oxygen-fitted beds and 6 intensive care beds.

The Health Ministry's teams had been dispatched to some governorates, notably in Kairouan and Kebili to assess the epidemiological situation and take urgent measures, the minister said.

New jab centres will be set up in Gafsa, he specified.

7,961 infections and 517 fatalities have been reported in Gafsa since March 2020 till June 17, 2021.

The governorate has however reported 7,040 recoveries, against 404 active virus carriers.

On the occasion of the minister's visit, the Gafsa local hospital took delivery of 12 ambulances as part of the health programme and 1818 solidarity programme.