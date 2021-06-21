Zimbabwe: State Officials Behind Theft of Gukurahundi Plaques - Ibhetshu Likhazulu

UNNAMED government officials have been accused of stealing Gukurahundi memorial plaques in Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces.

Gukurahundi plaques erected by the Bulawayo-based pressure group, Ibhetshu Likhazulu, in memory of villagers killed during the massacres by a government-back army in the early 1980s, have been stolen by unidentified people ahead of memorial services of the victims in the two provinces.

The incidences occurred in Bhalagwe, Matabeleland South, and Silobela, Midlands.

The Silobela plague was stolen last week after it was erected ahead of a memorial service for 12 villagers killed in 1985 in Silobela.

However, Ibhetshu Likhazulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo told NewZimbabwe.com, in Silobela they hold the state responsible for the theft of the memorial plaques.

"We hold the state solely responsible for the theft. We condemn in the strongest terms the theft of the memorial plaques. This is because people who were involved in the massacres are still in government and are trying to erase the memories," he said.

Fuzwayo said the memorial plaques were important in that they memorialise what happened during the difficult Gukurahundi era.

"If you are to erect a plaque and if they don't remove it, it will be a permanent thing. It's memory transfer from one generation to another who did not witness it.

"Those who have never heard the stories, if they are to see the plaques and they start reading about the plaques they start to know what happened. It's clear those who are removing the plaques want to rewrite the history, who don't want to acknowledge that genocide happened, and as an organisation we are not going backwards. We are going to continue erecting plaques," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last week, the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) also condemned the thefts and urged the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to investigate the matter.

"The NTJWG condemns this theft and views it as an attack on the memory of the estimated 20 000 people who lost their lives during Gukurahundi, their families and survivors who continue to grapple with the trauma of this excruciating period," it said.

"This theft is particularly concerning as it is the second incident of this nature with the first having occurred in 2018 when a similar plaque at Bhalagwe was destroyed.

"Back then, villagers consisting of victims, survivors and families of victims of Gukurahundi atrocities were threatened and warned against participating in erecting similar structures. These incidents are indicative of intolerance and a deliberate effort to rewrite history by erasing the lived experiences of victims and survivors."

Over 20 000 people were killed by the Fifth Brigade, according to the Catholic Commission for Peace and Justice, which compiled a book on the atrocities titled: Breaking the Silence, Building True Peace: A Report on the Disturbances in Matabeleland and the Midlands, 1980 to 1988.