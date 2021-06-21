Zimbabwe: Gweru Form 4 Female Student Hangs Self

A BODY of a Form 4 Gweru student was last week found hanging from the roof trusses of her Mkoba residence in a suspected suicide case.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy.

"Police in Gweru are investigating a case of sudden death where a 19-year-old female was found hanging from a roof truss in Mkoba, Gweru. The incident occurred on 14th June 2021 at around 1300hours at Mkoba 13 in Gweru," he said.

Mahoko said the body of Charlene Marobana was discovered by her young sister.

"It is alleged that Charlene Anesu Marobana a Form 4 student at Progress College in Mkoba 14, Gweru hanged herself from the roof trusses using an electrical code. Body was seen by her young sister who informed her aunt about the incident," the police spokesperson added.

Police are yet to establish the cause of the suicide but suspect the teenager was having problems which she failed to handle.

"The matter was reported to the police. The body was taken to Gweru provincial hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. It is believed the teenager might have decided to take her life as a result of problems she failed to handle. Let's learn to share problems and solicit help from others. It is said problem shared is problem solved," he said.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was last week knocked down by a speeding motorist in central Gweru and died on the spot, Mahoko also confirmed.

"A man was knocked down by a motor vehicle and died on the spot 15 June 2021 in Gweru central business district at about 19:46 hours," he said.

Circumstances are that Kudzai Zvizvai (30) was driving along E.D. Mnangagwa Street with no passengers on board when the hit a pedestrian who was going the opposite direction.

"The pedestrian was identified as Bitwell Shereni and died on the spot. The Police attended scene; and the body was conveyed to Gweru provincial hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. The vehicle was towed to Gweru VID (Vehicle Inspection Department) for inspection," he said.

In another separate incident, a 30-year-old man died on the spot when a Honda Fit, he was travelling in overturned along Gweru -Shurugwi road recently at about 0230 hours, Mahoko also confirmed.

"Mind Mutambwe a male aged 30-years was driving from Shurugwi towards Gweru with no passengers on board. On approaching the 22,5km peg along the same road, he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned.

"He was thrown out of the vehicle and died on the spot. The police attended the scene and conveyed the body to Shurugwi district hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem," Mahoko said.

"The police are appealing to members of the public to excercise maximum caution and travel in safe speeds according to prevailing circumstances."