Zimbabwe: Severe Frost Destroys Horticulture Crops in Byo

21 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

SOME Bulawayo and peri-urban farmers have lost their horticulture crops and citrus produce worth thousands of dollars to frost following a cold-spell experienced in the region over the weekend.

Farmers who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said their crops had been destroyed by severe frost which hit most parts of Matabeleland region destroying crops such as tomatoes, flowers and peas.

"I lost my entire one hectare of tomato crop to the frost. All along I have been irrigating my crop every day to prevent the frost, but it was all in vain. This is a big loss considering that the tomatoes were near ripping stage," said Langton Mwale who owns a plot along Airport Road.

Mwale said since he started farming in 2012, he had not experienced such a severe frost, which damaged his entire crop Saturday night.

The frost also left a trail of destruction at a flower producing farm in Richmond area.

"We haven't experienced such a severe frost as this one before. Maybe it is the one which is widely referred to as black frost since it had a destructive nature to the extent of damaging crops. I lost my entire flower crop which was meant for export to South Africa." said Clement Ramij, the owner of the farm.

Ramij said the crop was not insured and would not recoup any costs from the damage.

Early frost can be detrimental to crops especially if the development has been delayed.

Over the weekend temperatures in Bulawayo to as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius.

There are already fears that Bulawayo and surrounding areas might face serious shortages of horticulture produce as a result of the frosty damage experience at the weekend.

