Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Premieres Mining Investment Conference

21 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will Wednesday officially open the Online Mining Investment Conference Wednesday aimed at which will attracting the international investment community to invest in Zimbabwe.

The high-level function will showcase existing and planned projects as well as the vast investment opportunities in Zimbabwe's mining sector from investors.

"In addition, participants will hear from government stakeholders in terms of an enabling environment, predictable policies, and incentives for investors especially as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will become increasingly more competitive post Covid19 era," a statement on the conference objectives reads.

Key speakers will include, Mines Minister Winston Chitando, executive vice president of the Afreximbank Alex Mhembere, Zimplats chief executive Sam Hosack, Prospect Resources chief executive Douglas Munatsi.

Representatives from Invictus Energy, Africa London Stock Exchange Group, Roach Premier African Minerals and Zimbabwe Mining Luminary and many others will also attend the conference.

The introduction of Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) to the wider mining community is also set to be one of the dominant subjects for discussion by informing mining investors of the new one-point-of-call to register their new investments.

This process greatly simplifies what has often been a highly bureaucratic process in the past.

Curated content will be marketed to and or on various targeted specific mining investor channels, groups, websites, newsletters and networks based on target investor interest from lithium, gold, chrome, coal, platinum and diamonds.

The conference is expected to also showcase many high calibre projects and provide insight into Zimbabwe's mining industry and its vast untapped potential.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X