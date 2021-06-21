South Africa: Amaglug-Glug Coach David Notoane Faces Olympics Selection Squad Dilemma

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

With just a few weeks left until SA's under-23 men's team kicks off its Olympic campaign against hosts Japan, the side's technical team ponders who should don the national colours at the sports extravaganza.

David Notoane, South Africa's national under-23 coach, is expected to name his final squad of 18 for the Olympic Games before the end of June. With an array of quality youngsters to choose from, the coach has his work cut out.

Under the under-23 tournament rules at the Games, participating nations are permitted to include three players who are over the age limit.

One of the conundrums that Notoane faces is whether to take a squad made up solely of under-23 players, with the intention of blooding them on a prestigious international platform before easing them into the senior side.

Broos effect

Since his appointment, new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has continually stressed his intention to make the senior team more youthful.

During his first formal engagement with South African journalists in May, Broos revealed that the South African Football Association (Safa) had asked him to take charge of the under-23 side for the Olympics. He...

