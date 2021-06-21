Nigeria: Governor Ugwuanyi Reacts to Deadly Shooting By Police in Enugu

21 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Enugu State Government is paying for the treatment of the survivors.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed shock over Sunday's killing of five people in the state by a police operative.

The police, which confirmed the killing, said four people were critically injured in the attack.

The incident occurred when a police inspector attached to RC Lotto Company went berserk and opened fire on some residents of Golf Estate, Enugu, at about 9.30 a.m.

Mr Ugwuanyi, who spoke through his media aide, Louis Amoke, described the incident as "sad" and "unfortunate".

The governor, who visited the survivors of the attack at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, said the state government would offset their medical bills.

The government, he said, had already deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that was required to treat the patients would be made available.

Mr Ugwuanyi charged the hospital management to ensure the victims receive adequate medical attention.

"I empathise with the victims and wished them quick recovery. I also condole with the families of the deceased over this unfortunate incident," he further said.

The governor was received at the hospital by the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mohammed Aliyu, and the Chief Medical Director of the facility, Hyacinth Onah.

Meanwhile, the police have called on witnesses of the incident to volunteer useful information that would aid in a thorough and swift conclusion of the investigation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X