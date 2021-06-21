Nigeria: Troops Eliminate 20 Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno Forest

21 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with the Air Task Force on Sunday 20 June 2021 inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists groups who were camping around Wartek in the general area of Lambom forest.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said, "Acting on credible intelligence, the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component swiftly carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lambom forest in Borno state.

"The gallant troops over ran the position of the terrorists with heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing over 20 insurgents.

"The troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three Anti Aircraft Guns, three AK 47 Rifles and two Gun Trucks, aside two other Gun Trucks that were destroyed by the troops.

"The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has congratulated the troops for the successful conduct of the operation.

"He enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation HADIN KAI, until the insurgents are completely surmounted.

"The COAS reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to bring terrorism and insurgency to an end in the North East."

