Eritrea: Martyrs Day Commemorated With Patriotic Zeal

21 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 20 June 2021 - June 20, Eritrea's Martyrs Day was commemorated by nationals inside the country and abroad with patriotic zeal.

President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath at Asmara's Patriots Cemetery in the early morning hours today in Commemoration of Martyrs Day and in tribute to Eritrea's best sons and daughters who paid the ultimate price to assert and defend Eritrea's national independence and sovereignty.

Similarly, Martyrs Day was commemorated in all regions of the country by putting wreaths at their respective Martyrs Cemeteries. The commemoration events were conducted within the confines of COVID-19 Guidelines.

The event was also highlighted by tree-planting popular campaigns as well as cultural performances depicting the glorious legacy of the Martyrs and the steadfastness of the Eritrean people.

Exactly at 1:00 o'clock, a minute of silence in memory of the fallen heroes and heroines was observed by nationals inside the country and abroad in their homes.

On 19 June nationals inside the country and abroad also commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil inside their home.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X