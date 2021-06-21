Eritrea: Martyrs Day Commemorated With Patriotic Zeal

Asmara, 20 June 2021 - June 20, Eritrea's Martyrs Day was commemorated by nationals inside the country and abroad with patriotic zeal.

President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath at Asmara's Patriots Cemetery in the early morning hours today in Commemoration of Martyrs Day and in tribute to Eritrea's best sons and daughters who paid the ultimate price to assert and defend Eritrea's national independence and sovereignty.

Similarly, Martyrs Day was commemorated in all regions of the country by putting wreaths at their respective Martyrs Cemeteries. The commemoration events were conducted within the confines of COVID-19 Guidelines.

The event was also highlighted by tree-planting popular campaigns as well as cultural performances depicting the glorious legacy of the Martyrs and the steadfastness of the Eritrean people.

Exactly at 1:00 o'clock, a minute of silence in memory of the fallen heroes and heroines was observed by nationals inside the country and abroad in their homes.

On 19 June nationals inside the country and abroad also commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil inside their home.