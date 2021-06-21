South Africa: GladAfrica Championship Farce - Promotion Decision Pending Ruling

analysis

Yet another Premier Soccer League season has ended under a cloud of uncertainty.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In the boardroom equivalent of a goalmouth scramble, the identity of the team automatically promoted from the GladAfrica Championship to the DStv Premiership for the 2021/22 season is turning into a scrappy affair.

Appeals, arbitration and urgent court orders have replaced football as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) attempts to unravel another unsightly mess.

As it stands, Sekhukhune United are automatically promoted to the DStv Premiership, having finished two points clear of Royal AM. But Sekhukhune only reached 53 log points because of a technicality after being awarded three log points after Polokwane City fielded ineligible players against them in a league fixture in January.

Polokwane failed to include five players under the age of 23 on their team sheet, as per the league's rules. Polokwane cited some of the players testing for Covid-19 as the reason for this.

Sekhukhune had flagged the misdemeanour prior to kickoff. However, the PSL ordered that the fixture proceed, with Sekhukhune playing the match under protest. Polokwane won 1-0.

Because Sekhukhune had flagged Polokwane's breach of the...