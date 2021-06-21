South Africa: Durban's Warwick Triangle Elephant Sculptures Will Be Moved to Beach Promenade After Vandalism

analysis

World-renowned South African artist Andries Botha shocked by damage to artwork.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

World-renowned South African artist Andries Botha had just gone through a strenuous work period when he was told of the vandalism of Durban's Warwick Triangle elephant sculptures, news that left him "shocked and bereft" as he surveyed the damage.

Botha had months earlier noticed the subtle erosion of the artwork but was not prepared for what awaited him when he visited the site at the entrance to the city's bustling transport node, where the elephants watch the 460,000 commuters who pass through the junction daily.

But this time the entire trunk and face of one of the four elephants had been ripped off, and the tail and other parts vandalised.

"I was shocked; bereft, actually. I had been spending the last two months on work and was emotionally depleted. I thought am I now once again going to have to pick this thing up, in perpetuity? And the breaking point comes where the elephants are no longer mine," Botha said.

"I had to do what I did at the time, either by wisdom or stupidity, to protect and defend the...