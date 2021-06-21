South Africa: Durban's Warwick Triangle Elephant Sculptures Will Be Moved to Beach Promenade After Vandalism

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lyse Comins

World-renowned South African artist Andries Botha shocked by damage to artwork.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

World-renowned South African artist Andries Botha had just gone through a strenuous work period when he was told of the vandalism of Durban's Warwick Triangle elephant sculptures, news that left him "shocked and bereft" as he surveyed the damage.

Botha had months earlier noticed the subtle erosion of the artwork but was not prepared for what awaited him when he visited the site at the entrance to the city's bustling transport node, where the elephants watch the 460,000 commuters who pass through the junction daily.

But this time the entire trunk and face of one of the four elephants had been ripped off, and the tail and other parts vandalised.

"I was shocked; bereft, actually. I had been spending the last two months on work and was emotionally depleted. I thought am I now once again going to have to pick this thing up, in perpetuity? And the breaking point comes where the elephants are no longer mine," Botha said.

"I had to do what I did at the time, either by wisdom or stupidity, to protect and defend the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X