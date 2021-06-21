South Africa: 'We Are All Petrified.' an Interview With Robert Hamblin

analysis

The photographer, painter and writer is 52 and has lived as a man since his 30s. He has grappled with what gender means since he was very young.

Robert Hamblin doesn't want me to ask him whether he has a penis.

"My body is off limits. If you want to know what happens to trans people's bodies then go and open the internet. Unless you buy me dinner and a drink. Isn't that how it's always preceded?"

We have only just clapped eyes on one another and I'm still trying to work out where to sit.

It occurs to me then that I am, perhaps peculiarly, uninterested in his genitals. I have read his book Robert: A Queer and Crooked Memoir for the Not So Straight and Narrow in which he demonstrates -- generously, warmly, amusingly, poignantly -- all the various things that might be called "interesting" about him, and they are so many and so varied that I've forgotten to wonder how he pees.

This is unusual, it seems. While people don't generally ask one another what their genitals look like, non-trans people -- in other words, cisgender people, or people whose sense of their personal identity and gender...