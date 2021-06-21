South Africa: Entrepreneur Taps Into African Spirituality to Discover the Extra Benefits of the Impepho Indigenous Plant

analysis

African spirituality is incomplete without impepho, an indigenous African plant that, once dried, is burnt to communicate with one's ancestors. It is used to cleanse, steam, heal, drink for powerful health benefits, and as an offering when praying.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Gogo Majola (25) has turned her curiosity on how to use impepho differently - without burning it - into an entrepreneurship avenue and a spirituality learning curve for everyone, but especially for millennials.

In many ways, the younger generation is less informed about African spirituality than their elders are. Younger people are less likely to engage or be interested in spiritual practices, and sometimes refer to these as demonic, witchcraft or nonexistent - until reality hits, when one is called to do the work or experience it through a close member of their circle.

This is a reality served by Majola.

"Like any other millennial, I was ignorant about African spirituality up until I got my calling. Not only was I forced to learn more but I had to align with the requirements of understanding my gift, which involved a lot of plants and herbs, but burning impepho was always the centre of...