Kenya: Nis Hides Details of Sh1 Billion Land Ministry Tech Deal

21 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Edwin Mutai

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has denied the Auditor-General details of Sh1 billion mystery payments from the Land ministry for an electronic land system that President Uhuru Kenyatta launched in April.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says the spy agency failed to provide details of its role in the development of the digital land information management system (LIMS) aimed to bring efficiency and transparency to the land sector in the country.

The new system, which marks the end of manual land transactions in Nairobi, was earlier said to have been developed by a team of Kenyan techies over three years and is designed to enhance the security of land records, speed up land transactions and curb fraud.

Ms Gathungu said the NIS also failed to confirm that it received Sh1,012,370,000 from the Ministry of Land for the development of the digital registry.

"However, confirmation from the beneficiary institution as of June 30, 2020, was not attached as an appendix to the financial statements contrary to the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board's requirement contained in the revised reporting template dated June 30, 2018, that requires duly signed confirmations to be obtained from the beneficiary institutions," Ms Gathungu said.

"No explanation has been provided for the omission," she added.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved.

