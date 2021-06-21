Kenya: Soko Flour Maker Hit With Sh600,000 Fine for Misleading Labelling

21 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Costant Munda

The competition watchdog has fined the miller of Soko maize flour Sh600,000 for misrepresenting the quality and ingredients of the brand to consumers.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) said Thika-based Capwell Industries opted to enter into a settlement agreement after a sector-wide investigation found it was not compliant with relevant "consumer information standards and labelling requirements".

The miller, together with Pembe Flour Mills Ltd, was found to have contravened section 55(a)(i) of the Competition Act, which touches on breaches on "standard, quality, value, grade and composition" of the product.

CAK director-general Wango'mbe Kariuki said in a gazette notice on Friday Capwell undertook "to comply with the provisions of the Act and all applicable relevant consumer information standards with respect to labelling of the products".

The CAK flagged the two brands following an investigation into major retail stores on fortification and labelling claims millers made in the financial year ended June 2020.

"This was a labelling issue based on the 2010 nutritional table as opposed to the revised one of 2016," Capwell Industries chief executive Rajan Shah said on phone. "The composition of the product still met the nutritional requirements."

It was not clear yet how much fine has been slapped on Pembe Mills Ltd.

The CAK disclosed in the annual report in May "no consumer harm was established" by the investigations that found that the majority of the manufacturers of maize flour "had complied with labelling standards".

The CAK in a recent market investigation report on manufacturers of wheat flour and related products, however, established that several bread makers flouted labelling standards. Some of the bakers, the CAK found, failed to provide manufacturing and expiry dates on bread wrappers, while others printed them illegibly on the seals.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X