South Africa: Francis Albert Kornegay Jr - a Distaste for Injustice and a Deep Sense of Care for the 'Wretched of the Earth'

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mokubung Nkomo

Francis Kornegay Jr, who died on 11 June 2021 aged 76, demonstrated throughout his life his commitment to social justice, not only by word of mouth, but through chronicling his ideas on print platforms and voicing them in broadcast channels and lecture rooms. That was his choice of weaponry.

As we grow and become aware of the world around us, we either choose to join the flow by not disturbing the established order of things or, having witnessed the inequities of the prevailing order, engage in the process of altering that which is amiss and brings misery to a greater part of humanity.

The first option is pitifully ordinary, unremarkable, and best left in its own silence.

The second option pivots on consciousness and conscience which inspire us to act accordingly; it is definitionally extraordinary as it requires chutzpah. Informed by these splendid human attributes, we choose the approach and the tools that will advance the objectives we seek to attain, in this case, the imperative to improve the human condition.

For the many years that I have known Francis Kornegay - who died on 11 June aged 76 - sometimes at close quarters, sometimes remotely, I was struck by...

