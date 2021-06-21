Zimbabwean Boy Mauled By Hyena Arrives in South Africa for Reconstructive Surgery

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

The kindness of strangers got Rodwell Khomazana here. After weeks of fundraising, planning, hope lost and hope gained, the nine-year-old boy who was mauled by a hyena near Harare on 2 May arrived in South Africa.

Rodwell arrives. Rolled into the entrance of Mediclinic Sandton in Johannesburg on a stretcher, Rodwell Khomazana is met by excited medical staff with stickers and T-shirts that say "Team Rodwell".

There is an air of excitement and importance as the staff, lined up on either side of the entrance hall, sing the national anthem.

At first unaware of the magnitude of the situation, Rodwell, only nine years of age, is playing on trauma nurse Maqshuda Kajee's iPad Mini. From under his green hoodie and the bandages wrapped around his head, Rodwell gives a curious look at the people surrounding him.

Exhausted from a long day of travelling to and from Zimbabwe, and from weeks of campaigning to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

