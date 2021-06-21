Botswana: Segokgo Tours Projects

20 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bonang Masolotate

Gaborone — Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr Thulagano Segokgo has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing upgrading of Gaborone roads network infrastructure project.

He expressed the satisfaction in an interview after a tour of the projects recently.

The project entails construction of three interchanges along Western Bypass, new traffic signaling system and centralised traffic control center and layout improvements of intersections associated with the new traffic systems

He said the progress was satisfactory despite that contractors had faced delays with regard to relocation of services by other service providers.

Nonetheless, Mr Segokgo said all the works were expected to have been completed by June next year.

He said the relocation of services had been costly exercise and added the government recently approved funding for relocation. Nonetheless, Minister Segokgo pointed out that all of the three projects would not be completed at once.

However, he said upon completion, the projects would work a great deal in improving the traffic flow and decongest the city. Project manager, Mr Mmoloki Baele said the project which is part of the Botswana Integrated Transport Project is funded by government and World Bank.

He said the project would among other things introduce the traffic signaling system and centralised traffic center control, and subsequently the introduction of speed violation cameras and incident detection cameras.

He said the cameras, crucial in managing traffic, would help in identifying traffic flows, adding that the cameras would automatically detect queues and automatically adjust traffic flow.

As for the interchanges, he said the project was estimated to be at 57 per cent against planned 80 per cent, explaining that the delay was mainly due to COVID-19 and relocation of services.

Mr Baele said traffic signaling system and centralised traffic center control was at 76 per cent against planned 79, improvements of intersections associated with the new traffic systems at 36 per cent against planned 69 per cent completion state.

Minister Segokgo was accompanied by MPs; Mr Mpho Balopi of Gaborone North , Ms Anna Mokgethi of Gaborone Bonnington North, Mr Tumisang Healy, Mr Dumezweni Mthimkhulu of Gaborone South and Mr Christian Greef of Gaborone Bonnington South.

