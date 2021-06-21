Zimbabwe: Why Sundowns Want Mahachi Back

21 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Johannesburg. — A source has shed light on why Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be interested in luring SuperSport United winger, Kudakwashe Mahachi, back to the club ahead of next season.

Mahachi (27) joined Sundowns from Highlanders in 2014, with a reputation as one of the nation's brightest prospects, but failed to establish himself among fearsome competition at Chloorkop.

A loan spell at Golden Arrows followed before his exit was made permanent which saw him depart with just one goal and one assist in 13 games for the Brazilians.

However, his spell at Arrows saw him develop into one of the most exciting attacking talents in the South African top-flight which then earned him a move to Orlando Pirates for one season before returning to Tshwane with SuperSport.

And, with six seasons in the DStv Premiership under his belt, more consistent displays and several dynamic performances at left-back -- Mahachi has now caught the eye of his former club.

"Manqoba [Mngqithi] worked with the boy before he left the club for Golden Arrows, they know of his talent and they've shown in the past of signing attacking wingers for full-back positions," the source tells KickOff.com.

"Sundowns want him back as a natural left-winger and a left-back option and there's plenty of players who will be moving on as they want to freshen up the squad."

It's believed the interest intensified when Sundowns reported deal with Divine Lunga stalled over Arrows' asking price for the Zimbabwe left-back added to Tebogo Langerman and Aubrey Ngoma's expected exits.

Mahachi has amassed 145 appearances in the South African top-flight, scoring 20 goals, whilst registering 18 assists. -- KickOff.com.

