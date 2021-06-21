Senegal: 25 Heures de Dakar: Put young people first in implementing the ICPD25 commitments

UNFPA in partnership with AfriYAN, the Dakar Forum and Dakar Music Expo

Dakar, Senegal – 18 June 2021: The second edition of the 25 Heures de Dakar will take place from 21 to 23 June 2021, at the African Renaissance Monument, in Dakar, Senegal, under the theme: "Put young people first in implementing the ICPD25 commitments”. About 500 participants from youth organizations from several African countries, as well as partners from the public sector and the private sector, are expected to participate in various activities. The events will also be live-streamed.

Organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the African Youth and Adolescent Network in Population and Development (AfriYAN) in West and Central Africa, the first edition of the 25 Heures de Dakar was held in August 2019. It served as a forum in which African youth could gather their contributions to the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) held in November 2019, Nairobi, Kenya.

Mr. Mabingue Ngom, UNFPA’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, states that this second edition aims at taking stock of progress in investing in young people and harnessing the demographic dividend in the context of the COVID19 pandemic. “It will also accelerate the implementation of ICPD25 commitments and the implementation of national and international development agendas for young people,” Mr. Mabingue Ngom remarked.

In organizing the 2nd edition, UNFPA and AfriYAN aim to institutionalize the 25 Heures de Dakar. The African Union’s theme for 2021, "Arts, culture and heritage: levers to build the Africa we want" will also figure prominently in the discussions.

The 25 Heures de Dakar is composed of a variety of events, including AfriYAN’s General Assembly, discussion panels, photo exhibition, presentation of the FassE initiative and artistic performances in collaboration with Dakar Music Expo as part of the music festival. Prizes will also be awarded to some deserving individuals and institutions.

This 2nd edition of the 25 Heures de Dakar is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, the City of Dakar, the Dakar Forum, and the Dakar Music Expo; its outcomes will contribute to the Generation Equality Forum, a global gathering promoting gender equality scheduled for Paris from 30 June to 2 July 2021.