Kenya: Makram to Egyptians Kenya - Dialogue Aims At Meeting Your Needs

21 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said, during a meeting with Egyptians living in Kenya, that the dialogue with them aims at standing on their problems and listening to their proposals and working on meeting their needs at the different levels in light of Egypt's big move in Africa.

Makram asserted the importance of benefiting from the Egyptian soft powers.

This came during the third virtual dialogue session held via Zoom with the participation of a number of Egyptians living in Kenya within the framework of "Egypt's Voice in Africa" initiative.

The participants presented visions an ideas on a number of issues including promoting aviation and tourism movement especially the religious, medical and shopping tourism via good promotion and marketing in addition to presenting attractive offers to Kenyan tourists.

They also stressed the need to export Egyptian medicine to Kenya and the rest of the African countries and cooperating to train the Kenyan labor on the hospitality, hotel works and tourism professions.

