Egypt: Finance Minister Underscores Efforts to Boost Partnership With Private Medical Sector

21 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said he is looking forward to boosting partnership with the private medical sector to render a comprehensive health insurance system successful.

Maait, in statements Monday, talked about serious action to seal deals with big private hospitals and health centers in all governorates.

This should help expand the network of health insurance services across Egypt, thus alleviating the burden on citizens, the minister said.

"We're also seeking to achieve integration between the comprehensive health insurance system and the medical insurance industry to guarantee beneficiaries receive diverse and better services.

