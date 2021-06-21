Rwanda: National Under-20 Women Volleyball Team Starts Residential Camp

21 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national under-20 women volleyball team has started a residential camp for intensive preparations ahead of the upcoming 2021 (FIVB) World Championships that run from July 9 to 18.

Under head coach Christopher Mudahinyuka and his assistant Eugene Ngendahayo, the team is camping at Centre d'Accueil St François d'Assise and will be conducting daily training at Amahoro Stadium before departing to the Netherlands.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group A, alongside Brazil, Netherlands and Dominican Republic.

Mudahinyuka's side made their first appearance in the world championships during the 2019 edition held in Mexico after Rwanda finished second at the Africa Women's U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in 2018.

The 2021 FIVB World championships will bring together the same countries that participated in the 2019 edition after the covid-19 pandemic halted the qualifiers for the World champions that were supposed to take place last year.

The Pool A and D matches, and all the tournament's knock-outs, will be played in the Netherlands, while Belgium will host Pool B and C games.

The under-20 women national volleyball team together with their Egyptian counterparts will represent Africa in the upcoming 2021 (FIVB) World Championships

Players in residential camp:

Diane Mpuwezimana, Nancy Ndangijimana, Adeline Mutanguha, Alphonsine Dusengimana, Albertine Uwiringiyimana and Jolie Mukazi Isimbi.

Others: Aneth Kamariza, Hope Urwiririza, Aliane Nirere, Aloysie Tuyishime and Yvonne Umugwaneza and Solange Uwamariya.

