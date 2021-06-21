Uganda: Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda to Miss Swearing in

As newly-appointed and approved Cabinet prepares to be sworn in at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala today, Daily Monitor has learnt that Minister in-charge of the Presidency, Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda will not be among them.

Ms Babalanda is said to be under quarantine having been in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

"Accordingly she will be in isolation for some period as advised by the doctors. This means that she cannot take oath of office scheduled for today (June 21, 2021). The Minister however, assures the public and her colleagues that her condition is not worrying and she is expected to take the oath at a later date after the quarantine period," her spokesperson, Mr Faruk Kirunda said in a statement issued this morning.

This comes days after Ms Babalanda who replaced Luuka District Woman MP Esther Mbayo got her appointment finally confirmed by Parliament last week after the office of the president and Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) clarified on the inconsistencies in her name and results.

According to a State House communique, the Vice President and ministers will be sworn in at a virtual ceremony as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Those to be sworn include the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, and Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the new First Deputy Minister and Minister for East African Affairs both of whom were approved virtually.

However, the Appointments Committee chaired by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, in a closed session last week rejected Ms Alice Kaboyo, the former State House aide appointed as the State Minister for Luweero Triangle-Rwenzori Region, because she pleaded guilty to some of the counts in the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation case.

The committee approved Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi as the Security minister, who was also cited in the same case.

Other two ministers; Mr Muruli Mukasa, and Mr John Mulimba will miss today's ceremony because by the time of vetting and approval, they were indisposed.