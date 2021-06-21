Kenya: Kpa Men Overcome Malawi's Brave Hearts

21 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

in Lilongwe, Malawi

Lilongwe was abuzz Saturday when fans thronged ABC Indoor Arena to witness games by Malawian men's basketball champions Brave Hearts and their women counterparts as they played against Kenya Ports Authority teams in the annual Malawi International tournament which entered a crucial stage at the weekend.

Government officials, among them Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, attended the matches as teams displayed high quality games before the packed arena.

In the men's encounter, KPA won 62-56 after an energy-sapping match. KPA who started well took the first quarter 15-6 but their opponents clawed back to take second quarter 16-10 for a close 25-22 half-time lead for KPA.

KPA men face Cougars Monday from 9pm Kenyan time while the women rest today until Wednesday when they play the final against Cezoball All Stars from 6pm Kenyan time.

In the women's game yesterday, Brave Hearts fielded two Kenyan point guards Lilian Akinyi Ochola formerly of Kaya Tiwi Secondary and KPA women's team and centre player Mary Shibweche formerly of United States International University, who are in Malawi on basketball scholarships.

Brave Hearts gave KPA difficult moments in the opening stages of the game, but were unable to keep the pace.

