Uganda: Kamworor Checks Cheptegei

Kenya have named big wig Geoffrey Kamworor, Rodgers Kwemoi and Weldon Kipkurui as the trio who will battle Uganda's biggest hope for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics - Joshua Cheptegei .

Kamworor won the Kenyan Olympic Trials in Nairobi at the weekend in 27:01.06 seconds. The fiery 28-year-old has only just returned to the grand stage having suffered a motorcycle accident last year.

By earning selection to Tokyo, it means world record holder Cheptegei will face one of his friends Kamworor in Tokyo. The two were training partners in Eldoret before the 2016 Olympics.

The pairing will be meeting on track for the first time since the 10000m final at the 2017 London World Championships whrere Cheptegei came second behind Briton Mo Farah, with Kamworor sixth.

Kenya may be an athletics powerhouse but they have not won the men's 10000m Olympic gold since Naftali Temu at the 1968 Mexico City Games.