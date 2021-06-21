Angola: President João Lourenço At UN Meeting On Car

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is travelling Monday to New York to attend the special session of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR).

João Lourenço is travelling to the UN headquarters in his capacity as President of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), according to his spokesman, Luís Fernando.

The spokesman said that the Angolan statesman would be absent from the country for a few days to work for African diplomacy, peace and stability in the Great Lakes region, specifically in the CAR.

Angola has held the rotating presidency of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region since November 2020.

During the meeting of the UN Security Council, scheduled for Wednesday, João Lourenço will take stock of what has been done, under Angola's leadership, in the collective effort to seek peace and security in the CAR.

In January and April of this year, two mini-summits were held in Luanda on the initiative of the Angolan presidency of the ICGLR, events which were followed by three other meetings of foreign ministers from Angola, Rwanda and CAR, in May and June, in Bangui (CAR), aimed at harmonising ideas and positions for the implementation of a roadmap leading to peace.