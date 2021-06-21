Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 87 Recoveries, 74 New Infections

Luanda — Angola has recorded for the last 24 hours the recovery of 87 patients, 74 new cases and 3 deaths.

According to the daily bulletin, 75 patients reside in Luanda, 8 in Huíla and 4 in Huambo.

Of the new cases, 40 were diagnosed in Luanda, 20 in Huíla, 8 in Huambo, 3 in Benguela, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Cunene.

Among the deaths, one was registered in Luanda, one in Cunene and one in Lunda Sul.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories have processed 831 samples.

There are 77 people under institutional quarantine, while 117 patients are in hospitalisation centres and 2,368 are under epidemiological surveillance.

The country records 37,678 positive cases, with 859 deaths, 31,676 recovered patients and 5,143 active. Of the active ones, 18 are in critical condition, 28 severe, 35 moderate, 36 mild and 5,026 asymptomatic.