Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 87 Recoveries, 74 New Infections

20 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded for the last 24 hours the recovery of 87 patients, 74 new cases and 3 deaths.

According to the daily bulletin, 75 patients reside in Luanda, 8 in Huíla and 4 in Huambo.

Of the new cases, 40 were diagnosed in Luanda, 20 in Huíla, 8 in Huambo, 3 in Benguela, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Cunene.

Among the deaths, one was registered in Luanda, one in Cunene and one in Lunda Sul.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories have processed 831 samples.

There are 77 people under institutional quarantine, while 117 patients are in hospitalisation centres and 2,368 are under epidemiological surveillance.

The country records 37,678 positive cases, with 859 deaths, 31,676 recovered patients and 5,143 active. Of the active ones, 18 are in critical condition, 28 severe, 35 moderate, 36 mild and 5,026 asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X