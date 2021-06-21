Angola: Football Center for Youth Tops Faf Priorities

19 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The project to build a youth football development center will be one of the priorities of the re-elected head of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur de Almeida e Silva.

Artur de Almeida e Silva, who was prevented from taking office, after victory in elections held in December 2020, by the Provincial Court of Luanda, due to a restraining order filed by the candidate, Norberto de Castro, Artur Silva said he needs to renegotiate the agreement with the body that proposed to finance the project.

Artur de Almeida added that the eight months without the full exercise as leader of the sport in the country, requires a new contact with FIFA to resume discussions on the matter.

Without giving dates for the first meeting with the world governing institution, FAF's head underscored that other actions were also stalled, such as the transformation of Girabola into a Football League, at a time when there was already an advisor from FIFA for this purpose.

