Angola: Petro De Luanda Beat Academica, Back On Top

Luanda — Petro de Luanda retook the leading of Girabola2021, with a 1-0 win over Académica do Lobito on Sunday in Benguela, with a goal by Megue, in a match of the 25th round of the national first division football championship.

The solitary goal came in the 55th minute of the match, played at Ombaka Stadium, and put the "tricolor" team back on top with 57 points, two more than Sagrada Esperança, who on Saturday beat Santa Rita (1-0) and provisionally occupied the first position.

Interclube missied the opportunity to move up to fourth place, as they lost 0-2 against Desportivo da Huila in Lubango. They remain in fifth place with 40 points, the same as fourth-placed FC Bravos do Maquis.

With 51 points, 1º de Agosto complete the Girabola podium (3rd position), although their match against Recreativo do Libolo was postponed.

1º de Agosto are the defending champions.