Angola: Petro De Luanda Beat Academica, Back On Top

20 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda retook the leading of Girabola2021, with a 1-0 win over Académica do Lobito on Sunday in Benguela, with a goal by Megue, in a match of the 25th round of the national first division football championship.

The solitary goal came in the 55th minute of the match, played at Ombaka Stadium, and put the "tricolor" team back on top with 57 points, two more than Sagrada Esperança, who on Saturday beat Santa Rita (1-0) and provisionally occupied the first position.

Interclube missied the opportunity to move up to fourth place, as they lost 0-2 against Desportivo da Huila in Lubango. They remain in fifth place with 40 points, the same as fourth-placed FC Bravos do Maquis.

With 51 points, 1º de Agosto complete the Girabola podium (3rd position), although their match against Recreativo do Libolo was postponed.

1º de Agosto are the defending champions.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X