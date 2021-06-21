Angola: Lunda Norte Government Reiterates Support to DRC Refugees

20 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The government of Lunda Norte, reiterated, Sunday, continuous support to refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo located, since May 2017, in settlement of Lóvua.

According to a message on the occasion of the Refugees' Day sent to ANGOP, the local government will, within its possibilities, continue to guarantee the basic rights to this fringe, ensuring free access to education, health and justice.

In the letter, the government reaffirms its commitment to continue working with its partners to boost the process of reintegration of refugees, implementing projects that aim to stimulate entrepreneurship, for their self-income.

It advanced that free access to health, respect for human rights, protection, among other actions, will remain in the priorities of the local government, which ensures to strengthen relations with its partners, such as the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Jesuit Services for the and Refugees, for the projects directed to the displaced to be efficient and sustainable.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X