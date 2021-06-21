Angola: Lunda Norte Government Reiterates Support to DRC Refugees

Dundo — The government of Lunda Norte, reiterated, Sunday, continuous support to refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo located, since May 2017, in settlement of Lóvua.

According to a message on the occasion of the Refugees' Day sent to ANGOP, the local government will, within its possibilities, continue to guarantee the basic rights to this fringe, ensuring free access to education, health and justice.

In the letter, the government reaffirms its commitment to continue working with its partners to boost the process of reintegration of refugees, implementing projects that aim to stimulate entrepreneurship, for their self-income.

It advanced that free access to health, respect for human rights, protection, among other actions, will remain in the priorities of the local government, which ensures to strengthen relations with its partners, such as the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Jesuit Services for the and Refugees, for the projects directed to the displaced to be efficient and sustainable.