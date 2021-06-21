Angolan Community in DRC Hails Constitutional Revision

Luanda — Angolan community in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) welcomed the initiative of the Executive to propose the exercise of the right to vote abroad, as part of Draft Law on revised Constitution to be submitted for final vote on Tuesday .

The voting process for Angolans residing overseers has never taken place since the first elections held in Angola in 1992, despite being provided for in the former Constitutional Law.

This is one of the main matters proposed by the Executive for the first (ordinary) revision of the Constitutional text.

The move is meant to incorporate, among other initiatives, the clarification of the relationship between the President of the Republic, as holder of the Executive power, and the Parliament.

The general elections in Angola, whose package is being concluded in the National Assembly, take place in 2022. The ruling MPLA party won the last election in 2017, with a qualified majority.