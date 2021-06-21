Tanzania: What Will It Take to Effect the Covid-19 Precautions With a Third Wave Looming?

Dar es Salaam — The government on Saturday June 19, alerted the nation of an impending outbreak of the third wave of Covid -19 pandemic encouraging citizens to take all the necessary precautions against the killer virus.

But the warning by the health officials is likely to go unheeded by the general public.

For example, a random survey conducted by The Citizen on Saturday night, the same day the advisory was issued- showed that entertainment spots in a suburb like Tabata which is 9km from the city Centre were packed to the brim by revellers.

At 'Kitambaa Cheupe', it is business or booziness as usual, with revelers dancing, hugging, with no face masks, no sanitizing, and no keeping social distancing.

The same scene was at play at 'Small Planet' where the small space available around a swimming pool was over crowded as revelers smoked shisha and drunk the night away.

With all caution thrown out of the window, the revelers seemed less concerned of the third wave that the ministry is advising about, and some had not even heard about it, whereas others ridiculed the whole thing calling it a sham.