Tanzania: What Will It Take to Effect the Covid-19 Precautions With a Third Wave Looming?

Pixabay
COVID-19 Mask
21 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — The government on Saturday June 19, alerted the nation of an impending outbreak of the third wave of Covid -19 pandemic encouraging citizens to take all the necessary precautions against the killer virus.

But the warning by the health officials is likely to go unheeded by the general public.

For example, a random survey conducted by The Citizen on Saturday night, the same day the advisory was issued- showed that entertainment spots in a suburb like Tabata which is 9km from the city Centre were packed to the brim by revellers.

At 'Kitambaa Cheupe', it is business or booziness as usual, with revelers dancing, hugging, with no face masks, no sanitizing, and no keeping social distancing.

The same scene was at play at 'Small Planet' where the small space available around a swimming pool was over crowded as revelers smoked shisha and drunk the night away.

With all caution thrown out of the window, the revelers seemed less concerned of the third wave that the ministry is advising about, and some had not even heard about it, whereas others ridiculed the whole thing calling it a sham.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Ethiopia Goes to the Polls in Long-Awaited Election
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X