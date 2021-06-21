Liberia: MoE, Community Leaders Sign MOU for IRISE Project

- IRSE Project aim at improving secondary schools results

The Ministry of Education and the Community leadership have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the immediate implementation of the Improving Results in Secondary Education or IRISE Project.

The Project is geared towards the upliftment of the Education sector and is focused on School Grant which will be used to support the improvement of the learning environment in 156 Senior Secondary Schools across the Country through school renovation and rehabilitation works on the physical infrastructure, as well as the expansion of two existing Junior Secondary Schools to Senior Secondary Schools in two of the 25 Education districts already identified.

The Minister of Education emphasized that the Grant will be implemented through a community-based empowerment approach to ensure not only effective participation of local authorities and stakeholders but also, that the impact of the intervention triggers growth and sustainability in the local communities.

According to the Minister, Prof D. AnsuSonii, Sr., the grant in question will be administered individually by School Management Committees (SMCs) each of which comprises the students as ultimate beneficiaries of the intervention, the school leadership, the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) and the Communities where the schools are located.

Minister Sonii expressed heartfelt gratitude to the World Bank Group, and in particular, the International Development Association (IDA) for supporting quality and affordable education to the Liberian Children without discrimination.

The Minister, however, encourages community leaders, parents, school administrators, and the student body to take full ownership of the initiative for the benefit of the learning public in the respective locations where they find themselves for transparency and accountability. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/where-the-ministry-of-education-fails/