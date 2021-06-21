Liberia: NCHE Signs MOU With Two International Accrediting Companies

-Accrediting companies to improve quality of education

The National Commission on Higher Education or NCHE signed an MOU with two international accrediting companies and a virtual laboratory company as a giant step towards improving the quality of education in Liberia.

The two accrediting institutions and virtual institutions are the International AcademyManagement Association of India, and the Accreditation Service for International School, Colleges and Universities based in the UK, and PraxiLabs.

The MOU signed by the parties is expected to yield massive benefits for students of Liberian universities and secondary schools. The move will make Liberian institutions renowned and prepared them for world ranking, develop and encourage research grants for Liberia institutions as well as make a hub for international education in West Africa.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Ministerial Complex, the Chairman of the National Commission on Higher Education, Professor Dr. D. Ansu Sonii, Sr. thanked the companies for expressing interest in working with the education sector in Liberia by providing quality services.

Meanwhile, the head of the Accreditation Service for International School, Colleges and Universities, Dr. Maurice Dimmock, called on education authorities in Liberia to aim high as the new agreement would put Liberian colleges and universities among the top institutions in the world.

For her part, Miss SafiyaElbedwihy, Co-Founder of PraxiLabs outlined the importance of the virtual lab and noting that it will boost and enhance the learning outcome of students particularly, in the sciences.

Since the enactment into law by the National Legislature in 1989, the National Commission on Education has been in the business of accrediting, regulating, and creating access to Higher Education and ensuring that programs offered by Universities and Colleges are relevant to the needs of the Liberian society.

Despite all of these enormous contributions, Liberian Universities or Colleges have not been able to compete globally with their counterparts.

Thus Liberian students usually find it difficult to gain admission in some foreign countries. Some of the students who are fortunate to gain admission are often required to do some remedial courses before direct entry.

The new agreement if implemented well could now see Liberian students easily enrolling in universities worldwide without difficulties.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics had been very challenging for most tertiary intuitions in Liberia due to the lack of required laboratories which sometimes cost hundreds of thousands of United States dollars to set up for the various institutions in Liberia.

With the coming in of this agreement which will ensure collaboration and coordination among various universities and colleges as well as international counterparts, it presents the opportunity to provide some remedy in that area.

The President and Founder of the International Academic & Management Association, Dr. Bikash Sharma, expressed joy and happiness in working with Liberian education authorities to provide a golden opportunity for Liberian students. Dr. Sharma also revealed how he has been working with Liberian and education authorities for the past 7 consecutive years by providing international scholarships that had benefited hundreds of Liberians. He added that this cooperation and MOU will further strengthen and create the enabling environment for Liberia students globally.