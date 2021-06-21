Liberia: Senate Suspends Media Coverage

The leadership of the Liberian Senate immediately suspended media coverage at the Capitol Building to contain the spread of the Corona Virus.

A press release issued in Monrovia over the weekend says only the Senate's Department of Press and Public Affairs shall be allowed in the Senate Wing to provide exclusive media coverage of its activities to the public via a social media platform. Media entities and accredited Journalists will not be allowed at the Senate Wing of the Capitol Building. Instead, the independent media is encouraged to follow the Senate's live feed on social media for updates.

The release adds that in consideration of the new regulations issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the new wave of COVID-19, the Senate has issued drastic safety measures to be adhered to by all senators, staffers, employees, and the general public wishing to access the Senate Wing on Capitol Hill.

The measures which were released on Saturday, June 19, 2021, by the Liberian Senate mandate that all entrances to the senate be guided by security and protocol officers with hand-washing and sanitizing procedures in place.

At the same time all senate staff and employees have been asked to temporarily stay at home beginning today, Monday, June 21, 2021, pending further notice except the director and two staff of each department who shall report to work, while each Senator shall be allowed to have his driver & security along with two (2) staff in the office at a time.

During the enforcement period of these health measures, the Senate will not allow visitors except for petitioners who shall not be more than two persons to present a petition on behalf of their institution and or organization and few others who will be issued visitor passes under strict restrictive order.

The Liberian Senate attaches utmost seriousness to adherence to these measures and requests members of the Senate, staff, employees, and the general public to be in compliance to save lives.

Meanwhile, the senate leadership assures Liberians that the regulations will be updated from time to time.