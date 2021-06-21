Liberia: 50 Percent of Public Workers Asked to Stay Home

-as lockdown imminent in revised COVID guidelines

As a result of increased cases of the Coronavirus in Liberia, leading to its spread in communities, the Government of Liberia thru the Ministry of Health mandates public offices to send home 50 percent of public workers, while others are to work from home, among other measures to contain further spread of the pandemic in the country.

Liberia's Minister of Health, Doctor Wilhelmina S. Jallah, who announced the Revised Covid-19 National Guidelines in Monrovia late Thursday, June 17, 2021 placed restriction on travelers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the last l4 days.

However, critics say the travel ban is belated, as travelers from these highly affected countries, particularly from India that suffered over one million deaths from new variant of the virus entered Liberia between April and May this year in their numbers while Britain, France and other Western nations immediately imposed restriction.

The Minister re-emphasizes compulsory wearing of masks in public, social distancing (3 feet) regular hands washing use of and sanitizers, among other precautionary steps.

Schools and churches are allowed to remain open, but with strict adherence to the measures outline above, while public gatherings at wedding, party, night vigils/wakes and funerals are restricted 20 attendees with social distancing observed.

Banks are mandated to allow 10 customers at a time in the services areas, while customers waiting outside in queue stand three feet apart.

Public transport, particularly taxis are required to carry three passengers in the back seat with one in the front seat to any destination, while tricycles carry two passengers and motorcycles one to avoid close contact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Doctor Jallah suspends transportation of confirmed COVID-19 dead bodies in and out of Liberia during this latest surge and asks airlines and funeral homes to comply accordingly.

Entertainment centers are mandated to take in 20 customers and close at 9:00pm while community dwellers should report people who show signs and symptoms of the virus such as fever, coughing, and breathing difficulty.

The revised guidelines are pursuant to Chapter 14 of the public health law of Liberia.

The Minister warns that violators will be death with in keeping with Chapter 14.6 of the public health law which partly reads: "Any person who violates any provisions of this chapter or any of the rules made thereunder shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding IUS$200.00) Two Hundred United States Dollars or imprisonment not exceeding thirty days, or both such fine and imprisonment."

Additionally, the government may be compelled to impose a lockdown and or curfew if these guidelines are not fully complied with", the Minister warns.

Recent statistics from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) revealed there are 2,729 cases of COVID -19 in the country 2,105 recoveries with scores of people in intensive care unit and 95 deaths. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/govt-to-announce-new-covid-19-protocol/By Jonathan Browne