Angola: Malanje Hosts First International Cassava Congress

Luanda — Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MINDCOM) will hold between 25 and 26 June the 1st International Cassava Congress in northern Malanje province.

The event will bring together agribusiness entrepreneurs, farmers, international organisations and personalities linked to the academic world.,

According to a press release sent to ANGOP Monday, the meeting aims to broaden the perception of the importance of cassava, encourage its industrialisation and commercialisation, as a versatile product that is widely used in human food, animal feed and industrial use.

In specific terms, the event hopes to structure the legal possibility of introducing up to 30% of cassava flour as an integral part of the raw material in the production of bread and other derivatives, as well as empowering peasant families, increasing their income, mitigating the rates populations' poverty and make cassava a more present product in the diet of our families.

The 1st International Cassava Congress represents an extremely important forum for globally presenting the main areas with the greatest national production of cassava, financing opportunities for its value chain, ways for agro-industrialisation and commercialisation of this tuber.

To be held in person and via ZOOM, the event will focus on the approach to transforming cassava into by-products with an impact on the Angolan marketing circuit.